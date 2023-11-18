Prince William hits back at false claims by Harry, Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece'

file footage

Prince William has allegedly torn into claims that he refused to take calls of Prince Harry as their grandmother lay dying at Balmoral last year.



In an excerpt of his upcoming book, Endgame, royal author Omid Scobie detailed the final hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and how Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle got to know about it.

Speaking to TalkTV, host Kevin O’Sullivan expressed the Prince of Wales is “absolutely seethingly furious” about the book claims, noting, “He’s just saying it’s absolutely not true.”

The royal commentator went on to explain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “distancing themselves” from Scobie’s upcoming writing venture.

In the excerpt obtained by People, the royal biographer explained the Spare author was “kept in the dark” about the Queen’s death and only learnt of it via BBC News app alert.

“When Harry’s plane finally touched tarmac twenty minutes later, he received a text from Meghan urging him to call ASAP followed by a breaking news alert via the BBC News app with the announcement of the Queen’s death,” wrote Scobie.

The father of two also allegedly “begged” the Palace to hold off on the statement on the monarch’s death until he joins the Royal Family at their Balmoral estate.