Masood Khan urges synergy and cohesion among Pak bodies across US

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan addressing a session virtually.— Radio Pakistan

Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan on Saturday commended the role of Pakistani organisations working in the country and urged them to synergise their work.

The comments from the envoy came during his interaction with the representative of the Pakistan Information and Cultural Organization (PICO) Arizona, the Pakistan Society of North Texas(PSNT) and the Pakistani American Association, Tampa Bay, Florida.

They briefed the ambassador about the social and philanthropic activities of the Pakistani community in their respective areas and also highlighted the role being played by the community members at the county, district and state level.

They appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Masood Khan in bringing all Pakistani organisations in the United States under one roof and providing them a platform to unite and work together for shared interests.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing role of the Pakistani community and their contributions toward US society, Khan urged diaspora bodies to work in unison and create synergies for greater impact of their activities.

Envoy commends APPAC

In a separate virtual meeting with a delegation of the American Pakistan Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), the envoy commended its efforts to strengthen trade and investment and promote people-to-people ties between the two countries.

During the online session, multiple topics came under discussion including the New York State Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos' visit to Pakistan.

Speaking about the visit, Khan said that the two sides decided to take steps to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector and create greater opportunities for paramedical staff from Pakistan to serve in the US.

Welcoming the outcome of the visit, Ambassador Khan applauded the idea of sister states. He said that the sister-state agreements between California and Punjab and Sindh and Georgia provide a blueprint for a strong partnership with NY State.

The delegation was also told that Washington also agreed to facilitate the business community in Pakistan in organising tradeshows and holding exhibitions in New York State and other cities to showcase Pakistani products and bolster ties.

The delegation also gave a briefing that the three committees, comprising representatives of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, APPAC and the Deputy Speaker’s Office, have been constituted to chalk out a roadmap for the implementation of the decisions.

Khan also spoke about the trade and investment opportunities that awaited investments from the US in different sectors including IT, renewable energy, agriculture and extractive industries.

The members of the delegation thanked Ambassador Khan for supporting and guiding the organisation in fulfilling its mission of serving the two countries and its people.