Prince Harry, Meghan Markle keep distance from Omid Scobie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their distance from the author, before the publication of Omid Scobie's most recent book, Endgame.

Meghan shockingly revealed this year that the author received assistance with Scobie's debut book, Finding Freedom, from a former assistant.

The biography, which describes Harry and Meghan's marriage and their breakup with the Royal Family and was published in August 2020, was purportedly unapproved. However, it was eventually revealed in court that Meghan was aware of it.

Additionally, it has been stated that Harry and Meghan have distanced themselves from Scobie's "explosive" new book, which is set to release this month.

Furthermore, the writer—who was formerly referred to as Meghan's spokesperson—has made an effort to refute rumours that he is close to the Duchess.

He tweeted: "And let’s get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family. It’s not 'Harry and Meghan’s book', I’m not 'Meg’s pal', the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days."

The new book, Endgame, is described as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

The book's description states: "An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Despite their participation in Omid's first book, insiders from Sussex have reportedly told the MailOnline that Harry and Meghan had nothing to do with his latest work. In addition, they refuted Omid's involvement in the "Sussex Camp," despite Omid's insistence last night that he is "not Meg's pal."



