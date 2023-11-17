Celine Dion finally has things under control amid Stiff-Person diagnosis

Celine Dion is finally feeling better and has things under control after Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis last year.



A source spilled to Life & Style, “Celine has been through tough time with her Stiff-Person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong.”

“Celine is done hiding,” revealed an insider.

Source told the outlet, “It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control.”

So far, Celine has made positive progress, the singer still “knows her limitations.

“There are good days and bad days. It can be scary to have people see her so vulnerable,” stated an insider.

Interestingly, Celine made her first public appearance in more than three years in October when she stepped out with her sons to a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadians.

“Her kids are really her motivation and give her strength to push herself,” noted an insider.

However, source pointed out, “Celine is still not in the condition to get back on stage or in the recording studio. Maybe she’ll return to music in the future, but she’s not putting pressure on herself.”

“Staying strong and healthy for her family is Celine's priority right now,” added an insider.