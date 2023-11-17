Holly Willoughby murder plot suspect Gavin Plumb's fate decided by court

Holly Willoughby receives big news about her kidnap and murder plot suspect.

Gavin Plumb, the man accused of a plot to kidnap and murder former morning show star Holly Willoughby, has been denied bail.

Plumb was refused a bail application during a short hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday. The accused has a trial date fixed for June 24 next year.

The 36-year-old is accused of having contact with a "third party" in America to snatch and kill the former This Morning host.

He allegedly "solicited, encouraged, persuaded, endeavoured to persuade" a third party to murder renowned TV personality Willoughby, who co-hosted famous show fore more than a decade with Philip Schofield.

It is to mention here that Holly Willoughby left the show after police altered the show's bosses of an alleged threat.



Plumb was charged for an alleged plot to kidnap and murder the TV star in the first week of October and was remanded to custody. Plumb appeared in court earlier this month for the plea and trial preparation hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the charges of solicitation to commit murder and incitement to kidnap This Morning star Holly Willoughby.