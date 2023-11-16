Ananya Pandey goes 'Instagram official' with beau Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Pandey extended warm birthday wishes to her rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, who turned 38-year-old today i.e. November 16, 2023.
Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood star shared an unseen photo of Aditya which apparently clicked by the actress herself.
In the photo, the Aashiqui 2 actor can be seen standing under a giant green tree as looked into the camera.
"Happy Birthday AD," Ananya added a roller coaster and finger heart emojis in her caption.
Recently, Ananya’s pal and actress Sara Ali Khan seemingly confirmed the couple’s budding romance in Karan Johar’s famous talk show, Koffee With Karan.
During a rapid fire round, Karan asked Sara what's the one thing that Ananya has that she doesn't, the Simmba actress said, a "Night Manager," referring to Aditya’s recent movie.
In response, the Dream Girl 2 star said, "I am feeling very Ananya Coy Kapur," as she can be seen blushing following Sara's confession.
Earlier in October, the lovebirds PDA-filled moments during their dinner date in Mumbai fueled the relationship rumours.
