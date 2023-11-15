Jonnie Irwin remains determined to live life fullest despite health challenges

Jonnie Irwin diagnosed with terminal cancer as a tumour spread from his lung to his brain

Jonnie Irwin has shared the secret to his success amid his ongoing battle with terminal cancer.

The 49-year-old presenter, diagnosed with terminal cancer as a tumour spread from his lung to his brain, announced on Instagram that he was embarking on a family getaway to Costa del Sol after being discharged from the hospital.



He has been allowed out of the hospital while his liver function shows signs of improvement.

Filming himself inside the airport terminal, he told his followers: 'I woke up this morning feeling a bit better, still slightly jaundice-y, but I'm about to jump on a flight to southern Spain.

'I did clear it with with my oncologist, and he said, "Well, there are hospitals in Spain and in fairness, you don't play by the rules anyway." But my thoughts are, that's probably part of my success so far!'

Jonnie continued: 'Hopefully my liver continues to get a bit better and me and my family, we wake up tomorrow, to blue skies in southern Spain... Bon voyage to us.'

He captioned his video: 'Time for some current bun and a break from hospitals and builder and them a break from me!

'Thankfully a mate needs somewhere to crash so there’s someone to keep an eye on everyone whilst I’m away as it’s a big week on site too. #livelifetothefull #sunshine #escape #costadelsol #mijas #holiday #livelife.'

Planning to celebrate his 50th birthday in Spain, Jonnie remains determined to live life to the fullest despite the health challenges he faces.





