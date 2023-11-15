World Cup Semi Final: David Beckham poses with Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani

David Beckham graciously posed for pictures with two female fans at the stadium.

During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup first semi-final match between India and New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday, David Beckham was spotted in the crowd.

In the pictures shared on various media outlets, the 48-year-old Inter Miami FC owner appeared to be enjoying himself as he interacted with fellow spectators. Maintaining his ever-youthful appearance, David graciously posed for pictures with two female fans at the stadium.

Positioned between two delighted onlookers, he engaged in friendly photo sessions. Later, David took a seat next to Bollywood actress Kiara Advani and her husband Sidharth Malhotra.

Chatting with Kiara, who wore a white vest top and a £485 denim Celine cap, David attended the Cricket World Cup semi-final as part of his trip with UNICEF.

Reflecting on his first involvement with the UN children's charity at the age of 17 in Thailand, David shared his longstanding connection with the organization.



In addition to this, amongst others, Anushka Sharma the biggest cheerleader of her husband and cricketer, Virat Kohli was also present to witness the match.



Furthermore, several other Bollywood celebs including Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Kunal Kemmu amongst others were also spotted at the stadium.



Talking about Sidharth Malhotra’s professional front, the actor is currently gearing up for his next collaboration with Dharma Productions in Yodha. The much-awaited project also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead.



Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha co-starring Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Ram Charan starrer Game Changer.

