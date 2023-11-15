Matt LeBlanc to give his life a ‘total makeover’ after Matthew Perry’s demise

Matt LeBlanc goes for healthy lifestyle following Friends co-star Matthew Perry's tragic death

Matt LeBlanc has recently expressed his concern for his weight after his close pal and Friends co-star Matthew Perry died at age 54 in October.



A source spilled to the National Inquirer, Matt promised to let go of his excessive eating habits and focus on healthy lifestyle to control his body weight.

“It's been a real wake-up call to how precious life is and how quickly it can all be over,” said an insider close to Matt.

Source told the outlet, “Matt is now saying he’s going to do whatever it takes to get himself healthy again.”

For the unversed, Matthew passed away due to drowning at his LA home on October 28. His death left Matt along with other Friends co-stars in shock.

Two weeks after Matthew’s demise, Matt penned an emotional adieu for his friend on social media, which he posted on November 14.

Another source claimed that Matt, who weighs 263 pounds, wanted to shed at least 50 pounds in a bid to live a healthier lifestyle.

“Matthew had his addiction problems, but Matt has food binges. He's packed on the pounds over the years,” disclosed an insider.

Source mentioned, “Matt’s pantry used to be packed with junk food, chips and doughnuts, and there was ice cream and more in the fridge.”

“But Matthew's death was the shock that Matt needed to give his life a total makeover,” stated an insider.

In the end, source added, “He's going to start looking after himself better. He’s talking to nutritionists and hiring trainers to work him out hard.”