Kate Beckinsale makes dreamy statement at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday bash

Kate Beckinsale was spotted giving a rather perceptible nod to Leonardo DiCaprio on his 49th birthday bash.
The Underworld actress sported a colossal blue-gemstone-like accessory around her waist on a black corset dress for the weekend night-out.
Fans were quick to notice the gemstone as a reference to 1998 film, Titanic, starring DiCaprio alongside Kate Winslet.
The heart-shaped blue gemstone in the romance drama film was a key catalyst in the love story of the main leads, Jack and Rose.
It could also be referenced from a scene from Beckinsale and DiCaprio’s starrer, The Aviator, where she poignantly rejects the latter's character after he tries to woo her a square-cut blue sapphire necklace.
Neckline of Beckinsale’s dress was adorned with three rows of silver diamonds, which she impeccably paired with platform heels and black-colored see-through leggings.
The Inception actor rang into his 49th birthday over the wekeend. He was joined by his new flame Vittoria Ceretti as well as an ensemble of A-list stars for the night-out in Los Angeles.
