Elle Fanning speaks about cancellation of 'The Great'

Elle Fanning, star of The Great, is speaking out about the show's cancellation at Hulu following the end of the actors' strike.



Now that she is free to discuss her projects on social media, the actress—who featured alongside Nicholas Hoult in the Catherine the Great series—took to the platform to express her opinions about the fairly abrupt conclusion of the show.

“This show has meant the world to me. The experiences shared. The memories I’ll never forget. Tony McNamara is a certified genius. The last 3 seasons have shaped me. Through playing Catherine I discovered parts of myself I didn’t know I had,” she wrote in the caption of a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos.

The Emmy nominee continued, “I love every crew member and cast member deeply. And although I won’t get to lace up my corset one last time, I am forever proud of what we accomplished together. In my mind Catherine is left ‘shaking it all night long’ finally stepping into the leader we always knew she would become.”

Fanning concluded that the empress was preoccupied with various activities such as entertaining a multitude of lovers, indulging in macaroons and vodka shots, giving long speeches, and engaging in battles of wit, all while exclaiming “HUUU-F***ING-ZZAHHHHSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”



Hoult, her co-star, referred to her as the "greatest" in a comment on the page, saying they had "too many brilliant moments on and off screen."

Many people were surprised to learn in August that The Great had been cancelled, as the three-season programme had garnered critical praise and seven Emmy nominations.

In 2022, Fanning and Hoult received acting nominations, while Shakman and McNamara, the creators of the series, were nominated for writing and directing.