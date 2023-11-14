Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rift with Royal family continues ahead of Christmas

As word spread that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would not be celebrating Christmas with the Royal Family, they received "a number of invites" from their pals.



The invitation to spend Christmas with Harry's closest buddy or Meghan's newfound Hollywood connections has been extended to the Duke and Duchess.

According to sources, Charlie van Straubenzee's family has extended an invitation to Harry, Meghan, and their kids, Archie and Lilibet, to spend the holidays with them.

"They have home in London and Lincolnshire. Charlie is Harry's best friend and also Archie's godfather and the pair have recently grown closer again following a distant few years when Harry first moved over to America."

They told the new magazine: "The Sussexes have received a number of invites from their friends in the US for the holidays. It's not like they don't have anywhere to go."

"David Foster has invited them for his extended Christmas weekend and there are also other options on the table but there seems to be a stalemate over where they should go."

Harry's team emphasised that this is untrue, despite early reports claiming that Harry, Meghan, and their kids had received invitations to attend.

Russell Myers, the royal editor of The Mirror, stated during an appearance on The Royal Beat programme: "Interestingly, after the first report [that he had declined an invitation to the birthday] Harry’s people were kicking back quite vociferously."

"They wanted it to be known that there was still no contact between them. They were putting it out actively to say that he has had no contact from anyone, his father or the Palace, and that just tells you a lot about the relationship."



