Prince William, Kate Middleton honour King Charles with heartfelt birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton extended their heart warming wishes to King Charles on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The official page of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a birthday tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter, with caption, "Wishing His Majesty The King a very happy 75th birthday!"

In a shared carousel of images, the first photo features young William passing a bright smile with his father during their trip to mountains covered with snow.

In another picture, King Charles and Queen Camilla was seen waving towards people alongside William, Kate and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As per the latest reports, there are no special efforts made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle on the special day of King Charles.



Earlier, BBC reported that the Duke of Sussex is expected to call King Charles to extend their warm wishes after not receiving an invitation to the Monarch's 75th birthday celebration.