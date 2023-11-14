Why does King Charles have two birthdays?

The King enjoys two birthday celebrations twice a year

King Charles marks his 75th birthday in a second celebration that respects the monarch’s actual birthdate.

The king, who was born on November 14, 1948, also celebrated his birthday back in June in a glittering ceremony called Trooping the Colour.

This, of course, begs the question of why King Charles has two birthday celebrations.

While it would be very easy to assume that having two celebrations are part and parcel of royalty, it simply boiled down to the mere fact that the weather in June is far more favourable than in November.

The more unpredictable conditions in November meant that it would be far more difficult to execute parades.

For this, the Trooping the Colour ceremony was held in honour of the monarch’s special day, despite not being the actual day he was born.

The ceremony itself, as per Express, consisted of "1400 parade soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians" to deliver a celebration of the highest level of pomp.

Monarchs previous to King Charles have also been part of the tradition, with Queen Elizabeth II’s actual birthday falling in April but also marking the day with the Trooping the Colour ceremony.