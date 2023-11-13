King Charles cuts his 75th birthday cake at Highgrove

King Charles, who turns 75 on November 14, has begun his birthday celebrations by cutting a birthday cake during a tea party at Highgrove, where the Rock Choir and around 60 guests sang to congratulate him ahead of his personal milestone.

Prince William and Harry's father King Charles, who clocks up three-quarters of a century on Tuesday (tomorrow), peered inside the Victoria sponge cake after cutting it open.

ALSO READ: The Crown Season 6 anticipates ‘a lot of tears’ for King Charles

"It’s always fun to have a look," he said, before urging guests to eat the cake up.

The King added: "Who can I donate it to? Can we get rid of it? We need to give you doggie bags."

The monarch has reportedly invited individuals and organizations to mark his big day this year to his Gloucestershire home.



The Rock Choir, in the Orchard Room, performed classic hits and 14-year-old local musician Bill Goulding, a regular visitor to the King’s country retreat, playing tunes, including his special birthday composition for the monarch, on the piano.



The King, who's set to celebrate his big day with friends and family, invited community champions in Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, and Somerset - local stalwarts nominated by other people - also turning 75 this year to the party.



ALSO READ: Emotional King Charles bursts into tears at event with Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles said: "So are a lot of other people here, which is far more important."

The celebration also marked other 75th anniversaries taking place this year, including the arrival of the first post-war immigrants from the Caribbean on the Empire Windrush and the NHS’s 75th anniversary. A similar birthday party was also held for the local community at Dumfries House, the King’s home in Ayrshire.