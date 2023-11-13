The Crown Season 6 anticipates ‘a lot of tears’ for King Charles

The upcoming final season of The Crown is set to debut with some “really heavy scenes.”

Season 6 of the historical-fiction drama will chronicle the scandalous lives of the members of the British Royal Family, specifically from 1997 to 2005.

Its first part will premiere this week.

During a Netflix cast interview in April, actor Dominic West, who plays then-Prince Charles in the series, reflected on the character arc of the would-be King.

“There were some really heavy scenes this season and a lot of tears for Charles,” said West.

“There are a lot of the scenes of Charles trying to come to terms with [Diana’s death] and breaking the news to his sons, trying to help his sons mourn and having varying degrees of success at that,” he explained.

“I’m always trying to present him in a good light, and I don’t always succeed in doing that, but I think in the latter half of the season where William is giving him a really hard time and he’s very angry with him and won’t talk to him and [Charles] can’t get through to him, to his son, I can understand how that feels,” the actor continued.

However, the showrunners were slapped with the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, where he had detailed the alleged aftermath of Diana’s death.

“Then Harry wrote his book and said he never hugged him or anything, so we had to change that slightly,” West shared. “Now I’ve sort of assumed — guessed — that Charles is an emotional and rather open-hearted guy in spite of his buttoned-up exterior, which he obviously has to have in public.”