Emotional King Charles bursts into tears at event with Prince William, Kate Middleton

King Charles III could not control his emotions and broke down in tears alongside Prince William and Kate Middleton while paying a special tribute to late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.



The King, who's set to celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14, was overwhelmed while unveiling statues of his late mother and father at the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday.

In one of the picture, taken at the event, the King was seen wiping tears as he was missing his late mom and dad.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as many other royal family members, attended the memorial event. The Prince and Princess of Wales were standing in the front row with the King and Queen.



After the unveiling ceremony, Charles and Camilla took their seats with William and Kate, Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Vice and several other family members.



Harry, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal job, was not with his royal relatives at the historic event.

On Remembrance Sunday, the family reunited again for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Cenotaph in central London.

Kate Middleton will outline her future plan in her landmark speech on Wednesday after attending her father-in-law King Charles's birthday celebration.

