Gigi Hadid pays last tribute to IMG president Ivan Bart

Gigi Hadid, On Monday, along with whole the fashion industry gathered at New York's Spring Studios to bid a final farewell to former IMG president Ivan Bart, who passed suddenly last month at the age of 60.



Bart's friends, including Maja Chiesi, Leslie Russo, Chuck Bennett, Bethann Hardison, Jane Hudis, Carolyn Murphy, Stan Herman, and Rhea Cohen, all paid tributes during the service, which was opened by model Ashley Graham.

Pictures of Bart alone and with notable clientele throughout the years, such as Tyra Banks, adorned the walls of Spring Studios.

“Through fashion imagery, we can affect social change,” a quote from Bart read.

"The overall theme was someone who led with integrity and cared for people," a witness who was present at the event told Page Six.

"Cynthia Erivo sang 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' then joined the gospel choir at the end for some final choruses of 'Going Up Yonder,'" said McNulty in an Instagram picture of the service.

He also mentioned that "Gigi Hadid gave the toast with tremendous heart" and that "Carolyn Murphy made me cry."

Bart began working with IMG models in 1994 and held the position of president for ten years before resigning earlier this year to become an advisor, as he previously disclosed to Page Six in March.