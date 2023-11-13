Denise Van Outen ends relationship with boyfriend of 18 months Jimmy Barba

Denise Van Outen has split from her boyfriend of 18 months, Jimmy Barba.

The 49-year-old presenter and DJ went public with the 55-year-old property developer last summer, shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, with whom she had been for seven years.

Denise confirmed the separation, stating to The Sun, 'We have decided to part ways, but we remain great friends, and our families and children are still in touch.'

Despite the breakup, Denise and Jimmy still follow each other on social media and have maintained pictures together on their profiles.

After a painful split from Eddie, Denise found love with Jimmy in July 2022. She had ended her relationship with the commodities trader in January 2022 after discovering unfaithful messages.

Following their separation, Eddie moved out of Denise's home and is believed to be staying with friends. Six months later, Denise and Jimmy went public with their relationship at the Grand Prix Ball and embarked on their first holiday together in Marbella.