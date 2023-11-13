Denise Van Outen ends relationship with boyfriend of 18 months Jimmy Barba 

Denise Van Outen has split from her boyfriend of 18 months, Jimmy Barba.
The 49-year-old presenter and DJ went public with the 55-year-old property developer last summer, shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Eddie Boxshall, with whom she had been for seven years.
Denise confirmed the separation, stating to The Sun, 'We have decided to part ways, but we remain great friends, and our families and children are still in touch.'
Despite the breakup, Denise and Jimmy still follow each other on social media and have maintained pictures together on their profiles.
After a painful split from Eddie, Denise found love with Jimmy in July 2022. She had ended her relationship with the commodities trader in January 2022 after discovering unfaithful messages.
Following their separation, Eddie moved out of Denise's home and is believed to be staying with friends. Six months later, Denise and Jimmy went public with their relationship at the Grand Prix Ball and embarked on their first holiday together in Marbella.
Tim Minchin under fire for sharing personal tragedy: Public outcry over making mother's death a public matter
Taylor Swift performed at three Argentina shows of her Eras Tour in Travis Kelce’s presence
Darius Jackson counters Keke Palmer's abuse allegations
Bianca Censori heads back to Australia alone amidst concerns over Kanye West's control
Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski vulnerability lingers after home invasion attempt
Billie Eilish gets real about attraction, intimidation, and embracing her own desirability