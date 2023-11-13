Will Smith pens heartfelt birthday wish for son Trey

Will Smith celebrated his eldest child Trey Smith’s 31st birthday with a special video on Instagram.



The King Richard actor rejoiced the arrival of his firstborn’s by sharing an old clip from the recording of his 2016 audiobook memoir, Will.



He penned a heartfelt caption which reads, "Happy Bday, T-Ball. You are responsible for some of the highest experiences of my life."

Will further added that his son introduced him to the true definition of love. "I met God in your eyes."



The actor began his video, saying, "Willard Carroll Smith III was born on November 11, 1992. From birth we called him Trey, 'cause he was the third Willard Smith."



Later on, the rapper can be seen reciting the lyrics of his 1997 song Just the Two of Us.



Will said, "That night I don't think one wink I slept. As I slipped out my bed, to your crib I crept. Touched your head gently, felt my heart melt. 'Cause I know I loved you more than life itself."

"Then to my knees, and I begged the Lord please. Let me be a good daddy, all he needs. Love, knowledge, discipline too. I pledge my life to you," he added.