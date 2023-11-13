Britney Spears brushes off mom's denial on alleged sale with 'don't care anymore'

Britney Spears has fired back at her mom, Lynne Spears, after the latter denied allegations of discarding the pop star's childhood dolls and journals.

Britney who recently spoke out against bullying, declared, "I don't care anymore."

This familial feud started when insiders close to Britney accused her mother of auctioning off her cherished childhood collection.

Lynne swiftly responded on Instagram, asserting her innocence: "I'm not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals, but I would never do that!" She went on to express the sentimental value these items held for both of them, reminiscing about the years spent collecting them.

The drama unfolds as Britney, known for her outspokenness, refuses to let the controversy slide.

The singer left a pointed message for her mom amid the ongoing dispute over her childhood dolls.

She expressed her love for her mother but didn't shy away from addressing the alleged disappearance and reappearance of three dolls from her cabinets two years ago.

In her post, Britney wrote, "Ps, mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago …"

She found it peculiar that the dolls had been temporarily removed, stating, "kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up."

Emphasizing her indifference, Britney concluded, "Nope, I don't want them. Keep it all. I honestly don't care anymore … honestly though."



