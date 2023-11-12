Leonardo Di Caprio celebrates 49th birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates 49th birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his birthday with girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and childhood friend Toby Maguire.

For his 49th birthday, DiCaprio met up with his new beau, along with some of his other friends, for a party at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.

Photographs obtained by the Daily Mail show the Titanic star arriving discreetly at the popular eatery, going incognito in a head-to-toe black ensemble, complete with a black face mask and his signature baseball cap.

His new runway girlfriend also dressed down for the occasion, wearing an oversized black blazer over a one-shoulder white blouse with ruching, paired with loose-fitting distressed jeans.

The 25-year-old Italian model rocked a sleek low bun with a natural makeup look, and accessorized her birthday fit with a silver necklace and black handbag.

DiCaprio’s childhood best friend, Toby Maguire, was also seen seated next to the Oscar-winner, laughing and chatting with the rest of the table.

The Spiderman star’s ex-wife and her new boyfriend were also in attendance.

DiCaprio was first linked to Ceretti in August, but have remained tight-lipped about their blossoming romance since then.