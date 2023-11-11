Leonardo DiCaprio vows to never work with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro?

Leonardo DiCaprio recently promised to never work with director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro again after Killers of the Flower Moon premiere.



A source spilled to The National Enquirer, Leo reportedly made this decision after Martin and Robert “dissed” him on the movie set.

“Until this project, Leo has always had Marty's undivided attention when they're making movies together. But with Bob in the picture, he felt left out,” dished an insider.

Source told the outlet, “Leo felt like the two 80-year-old ganged up on him. Any problems Bob had with Leo he would take directly to Marty — and Marty would side with De Niro.”

Earlier, Martin jokingly discussed about Leo, revealing, the Titanic star wished “to improvise and change lines while filming was endless, endless, endless!”

“Every now and then, Bob and I would look at each other and roll our eyes,” remarked the director.

Source claimed, “Leo felt like Bob and Marty abused him — and he is no glutton for punishment. He's not going to work with them again.”

An insider disclosed that Leo’s cutting ties with Martin was shocking because of their previous working relation for six movies.