Sandra Bullock slowly learning to manage her grief after Bryan Randall’s death

Sandra Bullock is finding it difficult to manager her grief two months after the devastating death of her longtime lover Bryan Randall.



“She’s struggling to stay strong, and picking up the pieces for her children,” said a source in a new interview with OK! magazine.

An insider revealed, “The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her and Sandra hasn’t yet fully processed everything but she’s slowly learning to manage her grief.”

The Blind Side actress was reportedly looking after Randall following his ALS diagnosis, who died at age 57 in August.

Source noted, “They were as good as married, and he was the only father her children have known,” referring to the Bullock’s children whom she adopted.

“She was completely devoted to him,” stated a confidante.

An insider dished, “They all are in therapy and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often, to keep his memory alive.”

“It’s still very raw. She appreciates all the love from fans and friends, but right now her focus is on her family,” mentioned an insider.

Meanwhile, source added that Randall’s thought “brings Sandra a sense of comfort in times of sadness, as does the knowledge that Bryan knew that she loved him dearly and did everything she could for him.”