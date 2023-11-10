Taylor Swift finally confesses 'falling in love'

Taylor Swift, during her recent Eras Tour engagement in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the Red singer surprised her fans with a special performance that left many wondering on social media.



The Very First Night and Labyrinth, two surprise songs, were performed by the singer-songwriter to delight the audience.

The performance of Swift's song Labyrinth, which is from her album Midnights and talks about falling in love again after trauma, attracted the most attention from fans.

Witnesses said the 33-year-old grinned in a happy, exuberant way as she sang the chorus, "I'm falling in love."

Many were able to draw connections between this and Swift's burgeoning relationship with NFL star beau Travis Kelce, with whom she has been associated more frequently in recent months.

It was discovered that Kelce was still in Kansas City, attending a banquet for the Chiefs quarterback's charity, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, with her closest friend Patrick Mahomes, after she skipped the first night of her three-show engagement in Argentina.

Swifties went viral on social media sites like Twitter, dissecting her facial expressions and body language throughout the romantic song. Remarks praised the celebrity for her apparent happiness recently, blaming it on her romance.

"The charm of Travis Kelce," wrote one fan, while another added, "She's so in love omgggg."

"I’M NOT CRYING AT THE WAY SHE SMILED AT 'OH, I’M FALLING IN LOVE.," wrote a third happy fan.

"Why am I giggling and kicking my feet rn it’s not even my relationship," a fourth chimed in.



