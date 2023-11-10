Travis Barker slammed for playing drums in labour room with Kourtney Kardashian

File Footage

Travis Barker is a dedicated drummer, even when his wife Kourtney Kardashian is in labour.

Fans of the Kardashian-Barker pairing slammed the Blink-182 drummer when he shared a TikTok video of him sitting in front of an ECG – presumably the one used to monitor his unborn child while Kourtney was ready to give birth - practicing on a drum pad to the beat of his unborn son’s heartbeat.

“Practicing to my babies heartbeat,” Travis captioned the video, which an enamoured Kourtney re-shared to her Instagram stories.

But though the Kardashian star was smitten by the gesture, viewers back home were not having it, with some declaring his relentless drumming – even when his wife is in labour – an “ick.”

“That wouldn’t be annoying at all,” one fan sarcastically commented.

“Kourtney’s patience are angel like [sic],” another praised the new mom of four for her tolerance.

“You know where those sticks would end up…” quipped yet another displeased fan.

The video marked the first time either Kourtney or Travis have indirectly confirmed that Kourtney finally went into labour after rumours broke out last week.