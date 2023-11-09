Kelly Ripa wants Sharon Stone to be her ‘daughter-in-law’

Kelly Ripa has found the perfect match for her sons.



Despite the fact that Michael and Sharon Stone are almost 40 years apart in age, Kelly Ripa believes her son and singer would make an excellent couple.

In the episode of Let's Talk Off Camera that aired on Wednesday, talk show presenter Ripa disclosed that her two sons, Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 20, have a thing for the 65-year-old actress.

“I wish I could introduce you to my children because my sons — as you know, we’ve discussed this over DMs — I have two sons that are very dichotomous in their personalities,” Ripa, 52, said.

“They are not similar in any way. They disagree on everything — except the hotness of Sharon Stone,” she added.

When Ripa's sons see her watching some of Stone's biggest films, like Casino, she revealed, they make fun of the actress's romantic interests because they think they are inadequate.

“If my boys walk in, they’re like, ‘Yeah right, as if Robert De Niro would ever be able to get her’…’Yeah right, like Joe Pesci would have a chance with Sharon Stone,’” she mimicked.

Although Stone commended her renowned co-stars, she pointed out that, like most Hollywood partnerships, they were all "25 to 30" years older than her when she played their love interests.

“It was true to life. These women always were 20, 25, 30 years younger than the men [they dated],” the Oscar nominee added. “But if we dated someone 10 years younger we’d be cougars.”

Still, Ripa felt it was time to bring a change.

“Sharon, I could set you up with my son right now. He is 26,” Ripa quipped. “I would like for you to be my daughter-in-law. That would be the greatest honour of our family.”

“It would be the joy of my life,” the All My Children star added.

Although Stone didn't accept or reject the proposal right away, the actress did acknowledge that she had dated men whose mothers were her age twice before.

After learning more details, Ripa increased her offer, but Stone retaliated by declaring that she would never date someone under 45.