Kaley Cuoco celebrates infant daughter’s first ever aquarium visit

Kaley Cuoco is celebrating another parenting milestone, her infant daughter’s first time at the aquarium.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the Big Bang Theory star, 37, posted a photo of her seven-month-old daughter, Matilda, as the mother-daughter duo visited an aquarium.

The adorable picture showed a beaming Matilda, wearing a yellow bib, standing in front of an oceanarium as an emperor penguin swan towards her.

“Aquarium first timer,” the doting mom wrote alongside the cute snap, an accompanying teary-eyed smiling emoji reflecting the sentiments of all viewers.

She uploaded another photo showing a friend holding Matlida in front of an enclosure, captioning it “our angel.”

But this isn’t the first time the proud new mother has boasted her firstborn’s milestones, clearly wanting to immortalize every small memory.

On Sunday, the Flight Attendant actress posted a selfie from the skies as she took Matilda on her first ever business class plane ride.

On Halloween, she posted a photo of sweet Matilda plopped down in front of a pumpkin tower, rocking some holiday-themed baby sweats, captioning the photo, “Obligatory first pumpkin visit.”

The Emmy nominee even commemorated Matilda’s first denim jacket and their first time away from each other for two whole nights on her Instagram.

Cuoco shares Matilda with boyfriend-of-one-year, Tom Pelphrey, welcoming her in late March of this year.