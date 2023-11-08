 
close
Wednesday November 08, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Jeezy ‘disappointed’ over his heart-breaking split from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai on the grounds of irreconcilable differences on September 14

By Nola Miller
November 08, 2023
Jeezy admits of being sad over his heart-breaking split from Jeannie Mai
Jeezy admits of being 'sad' over his heart-breaking split from Jeannie Mai 

Jeezy opened up about his difficult life journey following his split from estranged wife Jeannie Mai. 

The rapper recently appeared for an hour-long interview with Nia Long, in which he revealed that even the couple therapy couldn’t save his failing marriage with the television host. 

"As I sit here at 46 … I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditional," the musician shared. 

Jeezy disclosed that his separation from the How Do I Look? host "has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."

The singer whose real name is Jay Jenkins filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, citing "irreconcilable differences" between the former couple.

Following his separation, the rapper issued an official statement on Page Six, saying, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."

"Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," he further added. 

Jezzy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021 after dating for three years.

The ex-couple share one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors