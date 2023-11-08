Jeezy ‘disappointed’ over his heart-breaking split from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy admits of being 'sad' over his heart-breaking split from Jeannie Mai

Jeezy opened up about his difficult life journey following his split from estranged wife Jeannie Mai.



The rapper recently appeared for an hour-long interview with Nia Long, in which he revealed that even the couple therapy couldn’t save his failing marriage with the television host.



"As I sit here at 46 … I can’t honestly tell you that I’ve experienced love, especially not unconditional," the musician shared.



Jeezy disclosed that his separation from the How Do I Look? host "has not been an easy journey. I can tell you that I'm sad. I can tell you that I'm disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy."



The singer whose real name is Jay Jenkins filed for divorce from Jeannie on September 14, citing "irreconcilable differences" between the former couple.



Following his separation, the rapper issued an official statement on Page Six, saying, "The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart."

"Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart," he further added.



Jezzy and Jeannie tied the knot in a heartfelt ceremony held in their Atlanta home in 2021 after dating for three years.



The ex-couple share one-year-old daughter, Monaco.