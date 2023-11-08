Prince Harry 'resents' King Charles for 'lack of affection' toward his kids

King Charles is famed as a playful grandfather to the children of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry is said to harbor decades-long resentment with King Charles for his lack of affection during his childhood.

King Charles is famed as a playful grandfather to his 10 grandchildren – children of his sons, Prince Harry and Prince William, as well as step-father to Camilla’s grandchildren.

However, his playfulness fell short on his treatment of his sons, especially Harry, who extensively detailed his aloof behaviour in his memoir, Spare.

Speaking to the Daily Express, body language expert Judi James shared, “Harry seems to have been wounded by the lack of hugs from his father during his own childhood and that could have made the sight of Charles as a very cuddly and playful grandad and step-grandad a controversial one.

She went on to reflect on the only photo of King Charles with Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, 4, posted on the Sussex’s now-defunct Instagram.

In the photo, the Invictus Games mogul could be seen holding Archie in his arms, while the 74-year-old monarch gazed at him lovingly.

“It is terribly sad then that the only photo we have of Charles with little Archie is a rather distanced and formal pose at his christening,” the expert noted.

“Royal christening photos do tend to be overly formal and here we have Harry beaming with pride as he holds his new son, while Charles stands watching with his hands behind his back.



James suggested the possibility of the father-son duo being at odds at the time of the photo.

“There was a possible rift looming between the two men at that time and what sounds like resentment on Harry’s side,” claimed the expert. “But it could also be that Charles did step back slightly to show some respect for his very hands-on son and grandson.”