Hugh Jackman ready to give $100 million to Deborra-Lee Furness on ONE condition

Hugh Jackman is ready to give away whopping $100 million fortune to Deborra-Lee Furness as part of divorce deal but on one condition.
In a report published by RadarOnline.com, the Wolverine star wanted Furness to sign an ironclad nondisclosure agreement (NDA), which means not to share intimate details about their 27-year marriage.
A source told The National Enquirer, “This move is less about the financial aspect and more about retaining control.”
“Hugh's concern has never been money, but rather control,” claimed an insider.
Source noted, “He's a man with lots of secrets and doesn't want any of them exposed.”
“Let's just say Deb will not need to worry about getting a job,” stated an insider.
Source mentioned, “She'll have enough money for the rest of her life — if she signs an airtight nondisclosure agreement.”
“They do not have a prenup and he is poised to be exceedingly generous with his $100 million fortune, provided she accedes to his stipulations,” dished an insider.
For the unversed, Jackman and Furness announced their split in a joint statement back in September.
Two months later, the Australian actor reportedly discussed “big bombshells” for his upcoming memoir.
“Hugh is finally being honest with himself and the divorce which he will write in his memoir,” added source.
