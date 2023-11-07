Pakistan tourism pavilion opens at WTM in London

The World Tourism Market (WTM), one of the premier global festivals of tourism, has commenced in London, marking a momentous occasion for Pakistan's vibrant tourism sector.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the WTM was officially inaugurated by Wasi Shah, a renowned poet and Minister of State for Tourism, who also serves as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Youth Affairs.

Dr Muhammad Faisal, the High Commissioner of Pakistan in London for Britain, was present alongside him during this significant event.



Under the dynamic leadership of Wasi Shah, a multitude of Pakistani entities, including the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the Provincial Department of Tourism, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan, have come together to participate in the world's most extensive travel show.

Wasi Shah commended the meticulous preparations made for the Travel Mart and emphasised that international showcases like WTM are instrumental in spotlighting Pakistan's diverse tourist destinations, which will ultimately attract more tourists to the country in the near future.

The minister lauded Pakistan's abundant natural beauty and cultural diversity, establishing it as an optimal destination for tourism.

He reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to promoting tourism activities in Pakistan as a means to bolster the nation's economy. The state minister for tourism actively engaged with participants, gathering suggestions, and assured them of the Government of Pakistan's wholehearted cooperation in advancing the tourism industry.

The Pakistan Pavilion at the World Travel Market, presenting the richness of the country's tourism, captivated a significant number of tourists, representatives from international travel companies, and social media influencers.

Wasi Shah's dedication to promoting Pakistan's beauty was met with admiration from Pakistani tour operators, a large contingent of fellow countrymen, the media, and international delegations. The Pakistan Pavilion at the World Travel Market also served as a magnet for those who have previously explored Pakistan's tourist attractions and expressed a keen interest in returning to discover more of the nation's enchanting destinations.

WTM London stands as one of the world's largest travel exhibitions, introducing visitors to over 5,000 top destinations and renowned travel brands from around the globe.

The World Travel Market will be open to the public from November 6 to November 8, 2023, offering a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan's splendid tourism potential on the international stage.