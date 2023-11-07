Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid’s romance is moving pretty quickly as they spend time together regularly.

The Maestro actor, 48, and the supermodel, 28, sparked romance last month when they were spotted on a dinner date in New York. They have been seen in several outings since.

Now, a source revealed to Page Six that the pair’s relationship is “on steroids” and it is “getting serious very quickly.”

The insider added that “they are together every day.”

Moreover, The Hangover star not only finds Hadid to be beautiful but he also fins her “intellectually interesting.”

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance ‘getting serious’: ‘They’re together everyday’

Hadid was spotted meeting up with Cooper following her Girls Night Out on Saturday with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Sophie Turner and Cara Delevingne.

Previously, an insider also spilled to the outlet that the Silver Linings Playbook actor sees a possible future with Hadid, who shares a three-year-old daughter with ex Zayn Malik.

“Bradley is getting older,” the source said at the time. “At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.'”

Cooper was married to Jennifer Esposito in 2006 for less than a year. He shares a six-year-old daughter with Russian model, and on-again-off-again partner, Irina Shayk.