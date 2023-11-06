Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share heartwarming moments with daughter Malti

Nick Jonas delighted fans by sharing a collection of heartwarming photos featuring his 22-month-old daughter, Malti, and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, backstage at a Jonas Brothers concert in Orlando.

The 31-year-old singer and Priyanka, the 41-year-old actress, welcomed their daughter in January 2022.

For a special occasion at the Amway Center arena, Nick introduced his young visitor to the behind-the-scenes world of a concert.

He captioned the collection of black and white photographs with, "Bring your family to work day." In one snapshot, Priyanka held Malti on her hip as the family posed for a lovely photo before Nick took the stage with his band.

Little Malti looked utterly adorable in her tiny crocs, a smocked shirt, and a sweet star-patterned skirt. However, she didn't join her parents at home until May, as she was born 12 weeks early via surrogacy and spent her first 100-plus days in the NICU.

Priyanka recently opened up about her experiences as a first-time mom. She confessed to PEOPLE that she sometimes feels anxious about making mistakes as a parent and that the challenges of motherhood can be overwhelming on a daily basis.

She explained, "I think when you put them to bed, it's extremely overwhelming because every single day you worry about what you can do wrong and what mistake you might make. But you have to check yourself, and I check myself with my family."

The native of Jharkhand, India, shared that motherhood has been filled with moments of tension, but it is incredibly rewarding.