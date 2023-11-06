Lt col, 3 soldiers martyred in KP operation

Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider (from left), Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, Naik Rafique Khan and Naik Khushdil Khan. — ISPR

Four Pakistan Army's soldiers — including Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider — embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.



The troops led by Lt-Col Haider conducted an intelligence-based operation in the district's Tirah area, the ISPR said in a statement.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were sent to hell, while three terrorists got injured," the military's media wing stated.

The soldiers martyred in the operation were identified as Naik Khushdil Khan, 31, from Lakki Marwat District; Naik Rafique Khan, 27, from Charsadda District; and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir, 33, from District Murree.

The ISPR also said that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve

A sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

Nation proud of its martyrs: PM Kakar

Expressing grief over the loss of Lt-col and other soldiers' lives, caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said: "Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom for the safety of the country".

"I and the entire nation are proud of our martyrs," Kakar said while praying for the high ranks of the martyred soldiers in the hereafter.

He renewed the resolve to continue the war on terror until wiping the militancy out of the country.

"We will not let the impure ambitions of the enemies of the country's peace succeed ever," the premier said.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari also reacted to the martyrdom of Lt-Col Haider and other soldiers. He said that the nation would not let the sacrifice of brave soldiers go in vain.

"An action like Operation [Rah-e-Haq] Swat is necessary to rid the country terrorists," Zardari said adding that the militants are anti-Pakistan and they need to be eliminated.