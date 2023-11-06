Prince Harry ‘awkward’ conduct suggests he’s ‘suffering’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry failed to hide his discomfort as he attended Katy Perry’s Las Vegas residency show alongside Meghan Markle over the weekend.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked back in the VIP lounge at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4, where they were joined by the likes of singer Celine Dion.
Speaking to Fabulous, body language expert Judi James reflected on the Spare author’s awkward conduct, revealing he looked like he was “quietly suffering inside.”
“Harry might like to relish his role as the ‘cool one’ of the royal family but that is an extremely low bar,” she said, “and seeing him mingling in the world of Hollywood celebrity again here his body language does define him as the proverbial fish out of water,” she explained.
As for the potential reason behind his out-of-place behaviour, it could be due to the fact that “in the UK he would have never been upstaged or outranked by a celebrity,” James shared, referencing the star treatment of Dion at the show.
“One minute he is laughing with his wife and leaning to chat with her friends but the next there is this facial expression of detachment and a look of awkwardness,” the expert added.
