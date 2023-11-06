Kourtney Kardashian ‘over the moon about son’s arrival’ after complicated pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are overwhelmed after the birth of their baby boy.



The Kardashians star is "over the moon about her son's arrival," a source told People on Sunday. She welcomed her first kid with husband drummer this past week.

The insider continued, saying that after her pregnancy "took a stressful turn" in the end, the creator of Lemme "feels so blessed" to have another happy child.

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” the source added.

On Saturday, a number of media sources verified that Kardashian had given birth to her fourth child.

She also has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: daughter Penelope, 11, and sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8.

In the meantime, the drummer and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler have a son, Landon, 20, a daughter, Alabama, 17, and a stepdaughter, Atiana, 24.

Regarding the birth of their baby kid, who is thought to be named Rocky, Kardashian and Barker have not yet made any comments.

The 44-year-old reality personality announced her pregnancy to the crowd in June during a Blink-182 show by putting up a cardboard sign that said, "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT."

The couple later disclosed the gender of their little son during a party with a rock 'n' roll theme.

Barker unexpectedly left Blink-182's European tour in September to be at his wife's side while she had "urgent fetal surgery."