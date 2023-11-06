Robbin Bain Gaudieri, ‘Today Girl’ handling fashion dies at 87

Robbin Bain Gaudieri, mostly known as just Robbin Bain, is dead at 87.



Robbin Bain, a.k.a. the "Today Girl" who oversaw the fashion and beauty segments on the morning show on NBC-TV, passed away in Southampton, N.Y., on October 21. Her daughter claims that she had breast cancer.

Her public career started in 1959 when she was voted Miss Rheingold, the New York region's most popular beer at the time. She was awarded $50,000 for winning, and she used the following year to tour both Europe and the United States.

She started modelling, making appearances in commercials for Revlon and Helena Rubinstein. She was also one of the four women, referred to as "Portrettes," who in 1956 and 1957 hosted Jackie Gleason's television variety show, The Jackie Gleason Show.

To prevent confusion with actress Barbara Bain, she changed her first name to Robbin early in her career.

Bain began working for NBC as the "Today Girl" in late August 1961, sharing a desk with news anchor Frank Blair and host John Chancellor. That lasted for two months, during which time Bain left due to her first daughter Dina's pregnancy.

Daughters Lara and Dina, her husband Alexander Guadieri, stepson Alexandre Guadieri, and six grandkids are among the survivors.