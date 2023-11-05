Royalty, Hollywood meet at Katy Perry's final Las Vegas Show

The stars were out in full force on Saturday night to celebrate Katy Perry's final Las Vegas residency show, Play! Among the notable attendees were Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Orlando Bloom with his daughter Daisy, 3.



Markle and Harry were spotted arriving at the Resorts World Theatre hand-in-hand, while Bloom and Daisy were seen walking in behind them. The royals and the actor couple reportedly had front-row seats for the show, and they were all seen cheering and singing along to Perry's hits.

A source who was at the show told People magazine that Markle and Harry were "very into the performance" and that they "looked like they were having a great time." The source also said that Bloom and Daisy were "very excited to be there" and that they "danced and sang along to all of the songs."

Perry's Play residency was a huge success, running for over two years and grossing over $150 million. The show featured all of Perry's biggest hits, including Roar, Firework, and I Kissed a Girl.

Perry also performed a number of cover songs during the show, including Queen's We Will Rock You and David Bowie's Let's Dance.

It's unclear how Markle, Harry, Bloom, and Daisy got tickets to Perry's final show, as they were sold out in minutes.

However, it's likely that Perry herself gave them tickets, as she is friends with all of them. Markle and Harry have known Perry for several years, and they even attended her wedding to Russell Brand in 2010. Bloom and Perry have also been friends for many years, and they have even collaborated on music together in the past.

The attendance of Markle, Harry, Bloom, and Daisy at Perry's final show is a testament to her popularity and her star power.