Jennifer Aniston 'keeping to herself' at beloved friend Matthew Perry's funeral

Jennifer Aniston, who enjoyed a very close relationship with her former co-star Matthew Perry, appeared unease at her friend's funeral.

Jennifer, who's also 54, was 'first to arrive' at Matthew Perry's emotional funeral and reportedly 'keeping to herself' at Matthew Perry's funeral who died at age of 54 on Saturday.

Matthew's funeral held six days after the actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends", the hit US sitcom that also gave a rise to Aniston's fame for her fiction character Rachell Green.

The cause of the actor's death is still unknown, but it's reported that he drowned in his hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.

The group of friends, who shot to fame and became household names for their roles in the drama, were seen crying hugging and comforting each other before attending the hour-long service.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife was 'one of the first to arrive' at the ceremony at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday. A witness said that 'she kept herself to herself' at the high-profile event, according to DailyMail.



Jennifer Aniston was said to be a pillar of support for the late actor during his battle with addiction. Matthew even acknowledged her help in an interview last year before the release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.