Sophie Turner appears in ‘happy’ mood amid Joe Jonas split

Joe Jonas was seen spending time with a friend in Los Angeles on Friday, while his soon-to-be ex-wife, 27-year-old Sophie Turner, appeared happy in New York City.

The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer sported a faded brown leather bomber jacket, walking alongside his friend who was dressed in blue trousers and a white tee.

The two friends seemed relaxed as they went to get coffee, with Joe casually placing his hand on his friend's shoulder.

Meanwhile, Sophie was in New York City, pushing a stroller and looking cheerful. She was engaged in a conversation while holding her phone.

This followed her public display of affection with 29-year-old aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris the previous Saturday.

Jonas filed for divorce in Miami on September 1.

