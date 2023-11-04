Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hang out with kids to 'upkeep PR image'

Parents of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet recently celebrated Halloween as a family of four

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of resorting to calculated PR stunts to upkeep their reputation as a normal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted trick or treating in their Montecito neighborhood with their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, on Halloween.

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Laura Perkes explained that the former royals have “built a reputation that they’re never going to be able to run away from,” adding: “Therefore the media and the public are always going to have a perception of the couple and the intention behind the decisions they make”.

She went on to suggest that their latest outing with their kids was to “show that they’re ‘just a normal family’ doing normal things, but to me it feels like a PR stunt in disguise. It’s the image they want to portray.”

Perkes pointed out the pair’s hypocrisy about wanting to stay away from the spotlight yet “they want their ‘normal family life’ captured by photographers, no doubt to achieve more positive publicity,” the expert added.

“Sadly, a lot of what they do seems to be calculated, to give the illusion that they’re living by their organization’s tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don’t buy it,” she continued.

“They always seem to try too hard and then miss the mark,” Perkes added.