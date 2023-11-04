Kylie Jenner quippingly teases sister Kendall Jenner: 'Happy 30th'

Kylie Jenner quippingly teased Kendall Jenner by pronouncing her 2 years older than her original age.

On Friday, the beauty mogul, 26, made fun of her super model sister for turning 30, while sending her flowers to celebrate.

Taking to her Instagram, Kendall posted a picture of the sunflower arrangement that Kylie had sent her, along with a message that said, "Happy birthday sister 30 years old!!!! Times flies. Love you, Kylie."

Kendall responded with "L**o" and a middle finger emoji, while Kylie reshared the image on social media and responded with an emoticon of a sobbing laughing face.

Kylie, who recently launched her inaugural clothing collection called Khy, posted a behind-the-scenes picture from Kendall's birthday festivities.

The image captured Kendall surrounded by four birthday cakes, with the largest one being a massive white cake adorned with candles and a childhood photo of her displayed prominently on the front.

While seated in front of the cake, the model wore a white off-the-shoulder dress, and her smiling face was partially concealed by her hair.

Three additional white cakes in the shape of circles were scattered across the table, each with a lit candle atop. Two had the words "Happy Birthday Kendall" written in frosting, and the other had "Twenty ATEEE."

On Friday, the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family also celebrated Kendall's birthday on Instagram.

Mommy Kris Jenner wrote, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, kind, generous, giving, smart, talented, creative, amazing, and thoughtful daughter Kenny!!”