Michael J. Fox doesn’t ‘fear’ death at 62

Michael J. Fox is living his life without being afraid to die after having Parkinson’s disease for more than 30 years.



“One day I’ll run out of gas,” the Back to the Future star openly shared with Town & Country in an interview.

“One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that,” he says.

Talking about death at 62, the actor noted that f he “were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature.”

“But it wouldn’t be unheard of,” he added. “And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

Although the adored actor received a Parkinson's disease diagnosis in 1991, he did not disclose the details to the public until 1998.

In his book Lucky Man, published in 2002, he described how receiving the diagnosis felt like "the bill being brought to a sloppy table after an ill-deserved and underappreciated banquet."

He had previously acknowledged that his career in movies was not doing well after the release of the third and final installment of the Back to the Future franchise in 1990.