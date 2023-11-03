Matthew Perry may receive posthumous award if his family choose to accept

Matthew Perry's family may choose to accept a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the actor.

The star of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time tragically passed away on Saturday, following an apparent drowning incident in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

Law enforcement sources revealed that prescription medications were discovered in his residence, including antidepressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and a COPD medication.

Matthew was previously accepted for the star back in 2013 after being submitted by his PR firm, but the ceremony was never scheduled and in 2018, the award expired, sources have revealed. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame, stated that they would love to honour the late actor with a star and posthumous ceremony, but it's up to his family to decide whether it would happen.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is confident it could renew the award for Matthew," the insider told TMZ. They explained that the award would have to be approved by the chair of the selection committee, but chamber officials reportedly said the vote would be a "slam dunk."

Given the current circumstances, Matthew's family have yet to reach out to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce about scheduling a star ceremony. Athenna Cosby, who Matthew dined with just 24 hours before his death shared the actor's mental state before he passed, sharing that he was in "extremely good spirits."

She shared that he was "enthusiastically about the things that he had coming up in his life" and was "so happy and vibrant". Athenna sat down with the brunette the Chandler Bing star at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California on October 27.



