Will Smith 'wants divorce' as he feels "emasculated" by his wife Jada

Hollywood star Will Smith reportedly feels "emasculated" by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith as she completely “blindsided” him by revealing the bitter truth about the couple's married life.
Last month, Jada Pinkett left fans in shock with her claims that she and her husband have been separated since 2016. The celebrity couple were in fact estranged and not living together during the Oscar-winning actor’s infamous slap incident at the Academy Awards.
Jada made the shocking confession when promoting her new book Worthy. However, Will and Jada have yet to make an official statement regarding the future of their relationship.
Will is reportedly considering ending their marriage, and the actor has been “humiliated” following the revelations, and "wants a divorce".
The 55-year-old is reportedly fed up, and wasn’t consulted by Jada before she made the details of their separation public. However, their combined $400 million fortune is up for grabs, meaning Will is reportedly looking at his options before walking away from his marriage to Jada.
"He’s hurt and angry, and this is the final straw. He wants to divorce and end the charade. He also wants to make room in his life for a real relationship, even though a part of him will always love Jada, that ship has sailed," An insider told Heat magazine.
The monarch was called out for his apologetic move
Based on the titular video game series, The Last of Us was renewed for Season 2 in January
Princess Kate and Prince William were greeted by crowds on their visit to Scottish charity
The singer and the Duke of Sussex's respective memoirs were anticipated to go neck and neck in terms of sales
Selma Blair was unaware of her disease for 40 years
The Princess of Wales recently stepped out for her first royal event in over two weeks