Katie Price breathes sigh of relief as son Harvey returns to college

Katie Price expressed her relief as her son Harvey returned to college following the damage to her home.

The 45-year-old former glamour model revealed that Harvey smashed two TVs and three windows at her Mucky Mansion.

In 2021, Katie made the heartbreaking decision to place Harvey into full-time care. He is currently staying at the National Star College, where he receives 24/7 supervision.

Harvey, 21, is partially blind, autistic, has septo-optic dysplasia ADHD, and a learning disability.

He also has a genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome, which affects only 2,000 people in the UK.

Adding that while she misses him when he is away, this time around, for the 'first time ever' his return to college was 'a weight off her shoulders.'

Speaking candidly on her podcast The Katie Price Show, with her sister Sophie, she explained: 'I have to say, for the first time, I couldn't wait for him to go back to college.

'Its like, two tellys, it's cost me three windows and then he blocked the toilets so I had to get £600 to get a plumber round.

'I've just had a week of hell. It's a big weight off my shoulders.'