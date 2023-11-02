Ariana Grande reveals her ‘favourite’ tattoo that she’s gotten

Ariana Grande debuted her Wicked-inspired ink back in September, as an homage to her role as Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical.

The Thank U, Next singer, 30, has now dubbed the latest addition to her ink collection as her favourite so far.

London tattoo artist Diogo Rodrigues took to his Instagram handle to share a close up of the tattoo. “Thank you so much Ariana for the trust,” the artist wrote alongside a carousel post sharing the process.

“So, this happened a few months ago. I had the chance to meet and tattoo the amazingly kind @arianagrande. Such a pleasure to work on this hand piece based on the character Glinda from the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

The Grammy-winning musician then took to the comments to praise the artist for his work. “She’s my favorite,” Grande wrote. “Thank YOU so much [heart emoji].”

The Into You singer previously talked about planning to get this tattoo since a long time.



“This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time,” she told Allure Magazine. “This is my most recent one. It’s Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

So far, Grande has more than 40 tattoos which range from tributes to her dogs, celestial designs, Harry Potter references, song lyrics and more.