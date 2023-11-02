Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper step out for ‘theatre date night’ amid dating rumours

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid appeared to be enjoying a date night as they attended an off-Broadway play Wednesday night.

According to a source quoted by Page Six, the pair, who has been spotted in multiple outings recently, arrived at the Lucille Lortel Theater in the Village to see Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, the new play which stars Aubrey Plaza and Chris Abbott.

“It’s a theatre date night!” the source told the outlet excitedly. “Bradley is always going to the theatre. As you know from his film, Maestro, about Leonard Bernstein, he’s a big fan.”

The supermodel, 28, dressed in a gold-patterned long coat, wore a Yankees cap and carried a Birkin to the outing. Meanwhile, the Silver Linings Playbook star, 48, was dressed in a black t-shirt and khaki pants, while wearing a black coat to protect himself from the chills.

Cooper and Hadid were first linked in early October as they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.

In the preceding weeks, it appears that the pair has grown closer. Sources told People Magazine that the two have been taking weekend getaway trips together to get to know each other better.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with Russian model Irina Shayk, with whom he shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

Meanwhile, Hadid was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai, 3. Last year, she was also linked to Leonardo DiCaprio in a short fling.