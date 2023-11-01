VIDEO: Panic as pro-Palestine man drops box full of mice in Birmingham's Mcdonald's

A video shows a man driving up outside of a Birmingham McDonald's with a "Free Palestine" license plate while carrying boxes full of mice and throwing them inside the eatery.



As he enters the McDonald's, he also seems to be sporting a Palestine flag on his head.

The man then proceeds to exhibit the mice to a group of impressionable youngsters before hurling them to the ground.

'A number of mice' were released inside the restaurant, a McDonald's spokeswoman confirmed, and pest control has now cleaned it out.

The patrons watch in fear as they begin to scurry about the eatery.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, McDonald's said, “We are extremely disturbed by the disinformation and inaccurate reports regarding our position in response to the conflict in the Middle East. McDonald’s Corporation is not funding or supporting any governments involved in this conflict, and any actions from our local Developmental Licensee business partners were made independently without McDonald’s consent or approval."



“Our hearts are with all of the communities and families impacted by this crisis. We abhor violence of any kind and firmly stand against hate speech, and we will always proudly open our doors to everyone."

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our people in the region while supporting the communities where we operate."

A spokesperson for McDonald's told LBC after the incident, "We are aware of an incident in our Birmingham Star City restaurant this evening where a number of mice were released by a member of the public."

"Following the removal of the mice, the restaurant has been fully sanitised and our pest control partners have been called out to conduct a full inspection."